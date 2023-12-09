Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,250 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,250 shares during the period. Assertio comprises 1.1% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assertio were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assertio by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,882,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 769,579 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 644,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $195,511.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,674.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $195,511.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,674.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $137,517.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $209,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,252 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of ASRT opened at $1.09 on Friday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.54 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 109.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

