Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Photronics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Photronics worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Photronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.27. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

