Perritt Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.