Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $183.92

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.92 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 146.90 ($1.86). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 8,960 shares traded.

Personal Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.03 million, a P/E ratio of -752.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.47.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,000.00%.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

