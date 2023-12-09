Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.29 and traded as low as C$2.03. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Petro-Victory Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.28.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

