Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as low as C$1.20. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 65,002 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 3.14.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of C$28.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.127967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 15th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

