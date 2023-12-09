Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.80 and traded as low as C$3.42. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 99,989 shares.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$384.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

