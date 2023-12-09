Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Raised by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,311 shares during the quarter. Popular makes up about 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $23,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of Popular stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $77.43. 292,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.90. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $78.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

