Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 490,591,354 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.48. The company has a market cap of £69.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

