Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) versus Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Head to Head Review

Profound Medical and Pulmonx are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Profound Medical and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67 Pulmonx 1 1 5 0 2.57

Profitability

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.27%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Pulmonx.

This table compares Profound Medical and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.13% Pulmonx -94.47% -43.93% -31.68%

Risk & Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.45 million 33.44 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -7.26 Pulmonx $64.82 million 6.97 -$58.92 million ($1.62) -7.28

Profound Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical



Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Pulmonx



Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

