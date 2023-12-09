Progeny 3 Inc. Buys 132,253 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up about 5.2% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 2.11% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $34,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

