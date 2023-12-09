Progeny 3 Inc. Has $50.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Progeny 3 Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $422.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.72 and a 200-day moving average of $404.06. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $423.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

