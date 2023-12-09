ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.00

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and traded as high as $85.43. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $85.37, with a volume of 1,589 shares traded.
ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXL. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.
ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
