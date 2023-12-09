ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.89

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and traded as high as $48.37. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 10,600 shares.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $217,000.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

