ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as low as $9.80. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 22,560,779 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

