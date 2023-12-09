Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.53. Remark shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 88,236 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Remark in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 565,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 252,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

