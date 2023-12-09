Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.74

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$92.74 and traded as high as C$99.81. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$98.89, with a volume of 996,779 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.07. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.2529968 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.763 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.57%.
In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total value of C$2,853,586.51. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
