Reviewing Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) & Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) and Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Chanson International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.53% 11.81% 8.72% Chanson International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 4 0 2.50 Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vital Farms and Chanson International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vital Farms currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Chanson International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Farms and Chanson International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $446.13 million 1.42 $1.25 million $0.45 33.80 Chanson International $13.27 million 3.49 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Chanson International.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Chanson International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Chanson International

(Get Free Report)

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.