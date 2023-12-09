Reviewing Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 24.45% 13.65% 1.48% Meridian 10.78% 11.20% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Webster Financial and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $2.73 billion 3.02 $644.28 million $5.22 9.18 Meridian $130.45 million 1.12 $21.83 million $1.49 8.81

Dividends

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Webster Financial pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Webster Financial and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 8 0 2.73 Meridian 0 1 0 0 2.00

Webster Financial presently has a consensus target price of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Meridian has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Meridian on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management to businesses and professional service firms. It also offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1 4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

