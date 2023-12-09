Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.45

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,016,911 shares.

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 2.37.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

