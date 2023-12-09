Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 0.8% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,801,000 after buying an additional 621,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,910,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

