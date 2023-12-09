Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.62

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.62 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 264.50 ($3.34). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.39), with a volume of 846,980 shares changing hands.

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,685.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.44.

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.35. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

