Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.10. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares traded.
Rye Patch Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06.
Rye Patch Gold Company Profile
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
