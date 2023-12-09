SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.70). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.70), with a volume of 965,833 shares traded.
SafeCharge International Group Stock Up 90,100.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 451. The company has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.
About SafeCharge International Group
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
