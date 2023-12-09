Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 893,574 shares of company stock worth $199,554,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

