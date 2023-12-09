Samsara BioCapital LLC Sells 243,835 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Samsara BioCapital LLC cut its holdings in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,835 shares during the quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 5.04% of Leap Therapeutics worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,666 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,425. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

