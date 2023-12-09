Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $242.38

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.38 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 238 ($3.01). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 238 ($3.01), with a volume of 290,463 shares.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £606.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,428.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Schroder Oriental Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. Schroder Oriental Income’s payout ratio is 17,142.86%.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

