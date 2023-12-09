Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.63. 1,917,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

