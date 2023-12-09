Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.41. 1,485,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,033. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $274.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $32,681,120 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

