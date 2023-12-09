Seaport Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

CTAS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.33. The company had a trading volume of 328,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,179. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $559.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

