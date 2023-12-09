Seaport Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 109.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 1.8% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,177 shares of company stock worth $4,242,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Roku Stock Up 2.7 %

Roku stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.36. 4,001,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,220,143. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $108.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

