Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 216,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,594,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,780 shares of company stock worth $34,734,463. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $8.74 on Friday, hitting $224.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,341. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $224.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

