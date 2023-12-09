Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 164.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $17,811,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $2,337,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 83,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. 4,620,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

