Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.56

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07), with a volume of 3,514,337 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Seeing Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of £220.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.97, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.56.

In related news, insider Michael Brown bought 1,448,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £72,401 ($91,450.04). Also, insider Kate Hill purchased 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,946.57). Insiders acquired a total of 5,354,948 shares of company stock worth $26,774,740 over the last 90 days. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seeing Machines

(Get Free Report)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

See Also

