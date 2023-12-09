Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.18. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 52,093 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,843.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,409 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 403.3% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,599 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

