ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.