Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $327,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

