Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.32

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.32 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 13,253,598 shares changing hands.

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.88 million, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.25.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

