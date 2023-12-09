Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $147.14

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.14 and traded as high as $174.01. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $172.52, with a volume of 2,675 shares traded.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAWF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

