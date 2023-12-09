Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.87

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as low as $2.43. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.
