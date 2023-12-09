Slagle Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPLG opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $54.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.