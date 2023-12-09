Slagle Financial LLC Buys New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,474 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

HP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.46 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

