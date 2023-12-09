Slagle Financial LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,609 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 201.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 615.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.76.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.