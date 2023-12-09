Slagle Financial LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average of $183.90. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

