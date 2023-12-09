Slagle Financial LLC Takes $470,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Tesla by 40.4% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 486,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $127,438,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $243.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.06 and its 200 day moving average is $244.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $775.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

