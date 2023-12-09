Slagle Financial LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.5% of Slagle Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $144.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.