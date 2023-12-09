SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.77

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.77 and traded as high as C$24.33. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.87, with a volume of 264,054 shares changing hands.
SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.29.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
