SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SMS Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. SMS Alternatives shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

SMS Alternatives Stock Performance

About SMS Alternatives

SMS Alternatives Inc provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes.

