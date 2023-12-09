Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Shares Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 217.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $739,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTC opened at $5.21 on Friday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $473.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

