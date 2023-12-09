Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,713 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 53,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

